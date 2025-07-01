Smith Salley Wealth Management Acquires 367 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 55,808.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,879,000 after buying an additional 801,414 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,131,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,255,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $150,376,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $502.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.98. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.