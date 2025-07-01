Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,457 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,171,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,781 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,404,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,300 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,781,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,673,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,893 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,897,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after purchasing an additional 466,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $483.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

