Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17,192.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after buying an additional 2,818,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $136.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a PE ratio of 592.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $148.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,748 shares of company stock valued at $180,327,603. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

