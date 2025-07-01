Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,987,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,557.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,677,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 337,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.11 per share, with a total value of $22,990,598.61. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,045,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,571,970.24. This trade represents a 9.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $100.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

