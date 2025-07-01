Monument Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $767.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $669.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.72. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.93.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

