Lansing Street Advisors Takes $529,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Lansing Street Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $85.63.
About iShares Morningstar Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
