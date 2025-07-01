Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $33.61 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,180 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $110.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.