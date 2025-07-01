1,016 Shares in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $257.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.91. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $260.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

