Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,417 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $20,408,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 157,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

