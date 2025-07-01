Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

