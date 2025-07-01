Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 target price (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,546.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $317.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.54, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

