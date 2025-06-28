CM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.0% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $568.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

