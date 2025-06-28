Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.9% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,602 shares in the company, valued at $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE NOC opened at $494.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $422.69 and a one year high of $555.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.54.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

