Board of the Pension Protection Fund Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 152.1% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $81.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.