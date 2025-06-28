Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sims Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 72,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $566.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $568.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

