Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6%

WM stock opened at $228.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

