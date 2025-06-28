iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $181.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.26. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.