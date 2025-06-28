Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 53,756 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,314,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,756 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $415,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $207.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average of $182.51.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

