WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $132,469,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $98,376,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of VLO opened at $134.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

