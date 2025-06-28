U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,500 Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $131.75 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

