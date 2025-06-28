Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Dover comprises 3.4% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $38,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.58.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $183.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.66. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.