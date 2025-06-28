Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

