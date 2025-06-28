Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 211,168 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

