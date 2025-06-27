Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 15,654 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $50,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,955,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Edison International by 4,157.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $6,859,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 71,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Edison International Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

