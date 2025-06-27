Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,785,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,106,000 after purchasing an additional 587,596 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366,047 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $195.29 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.27.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
