LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $500.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.27. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $132.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

