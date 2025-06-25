Wealthquest Corp Purchases Shares of 1,085,420 ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,085,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,899,000. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF comprises about 5.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.06% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,061,000.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.26. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $61.30.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.