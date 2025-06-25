Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $52.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,091 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $52,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

