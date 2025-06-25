Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 226,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

FNDE opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

