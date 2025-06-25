PMV Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO)

PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFO opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42. ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $56.02.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

