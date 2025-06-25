Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 1.6% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.8%

BATS UAPR opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

