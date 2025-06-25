Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,575.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,922.62 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,442.41 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,887.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1,892.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,210,495.94. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

