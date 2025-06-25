Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.84.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.