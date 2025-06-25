Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.