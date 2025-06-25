Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $19.52. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands.
Separately, CLSA raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion.
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.
