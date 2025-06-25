Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $19.52. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MITEY

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion.

About Mitsubishi Estate

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.