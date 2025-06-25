CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,187 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 935,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,476,000 after purchasing an additional 794,187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 591,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,538,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,516,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAVA opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.14. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.77.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $55,543.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,495.08. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAVA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

