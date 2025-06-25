13,141 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.97.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

