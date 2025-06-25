PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Riverbend Wealth Management LLC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

