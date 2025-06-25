Saybrook Capital NC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.5%

PEP opened at $131.05 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

View Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.