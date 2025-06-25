Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 791.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.97.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

