Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,108 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 10.2%

CALF opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.