W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
W&T Offshore Trading Down 4.2%
NYSE:WTI opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.65. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.84.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 775.16%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. Equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
