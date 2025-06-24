GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $19.88 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

