Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Decreases Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEV. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

DFEV stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

