GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,103 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

SLYV stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

