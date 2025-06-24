Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 915,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,804 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $145,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 85,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,250.5% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:PM opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.37 and its 200-day moving average is $151.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $288.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.