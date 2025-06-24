EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,521 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

