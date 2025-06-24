Embree Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Embree Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $553.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

