Spirepoint Private Client LLC Sells 27,558 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC decreased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,558 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,130,740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,172,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,658 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.96 and its 200-day moving average is $209.14. The firm has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

