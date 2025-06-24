IMG Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.